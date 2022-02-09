FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2001, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi, center, is tagged out at home by New York Yankees' Jorge Posada, right, during Game 3 of the American League Division Series, in Oakland, Calif. Giambi tried to score from first on a double from Terrence Long in the seventh inning, but Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter assisted with a throw from between first and home for the out. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)