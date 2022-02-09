One Run Wonders Baseball

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2001, file photo, Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi, center, is tagged out at home by New York Yankees' Jorge Posada, right, during Game 3 of the American League Division Series, in Oakland, Calif. Giambi tried to score from first on a double from Terrence Long in the seventh inning, but Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter assisted with a throw from between first and home for the out. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

 ERIC RISBERG

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Royals player Jeremy Giambi has died.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports Giambi passed away at the age of 47 in his parents' home in California.

Giambi spent two years with the Royals, hitting five home runs with 42 RBI in his limited career in Kansas City. 

He later moved on to Oakland, Philadelphia and the Boston Red Sox.

He played from 1998-2003.

His cause of death has not been released.

