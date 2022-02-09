KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Royals player Jeremy Giambi has died.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports Giambi passed away at the age of 47 in his parents' home in California.
Giambi spent two years with the Royals, hitting five home runs with 42 RBI in his limited career in Kansas City.
He later moved on to Oakland, Philadelphia and the Boston Red Sox.
He played from 1998-2003.
His cause of death has not been released.
