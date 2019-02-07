MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (KCTV) -- Brian W. McRae, who formerly played for the Kansas City Royals, is facing multiple charges out of Maricopa County, Arizona after he reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend there.
According to court documents, McRae has been charged with aggravated assault impeding breathing; unlawful imprisonment; threat/intimidation with injury and/or damage to property; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.
The documents say that on Feb. 2 at 4:30 a.m., officers went to a Residence Inn Hotel at 7350 N. Zanjero Blvd. in Glendale after someone in a neighboring room said they could hear loud, aggressive fighting between a man and a woman in room 401.
When officers arrived, they could hear the woman hesitating to open the door and saying she just wanted to go home. Then, McRae eventually opened the door.
According to police he was not wearing a shirt and his pants were “disarranged as if he had been in a struggle.”
Court documents say the woman appeared to have been crying, was in distress, had lacerations on her face, and had blood on her dress. There were bruises on the inside of her right arm and on her legs.
The police then found out that McRae had “continuously assaulted the victim over a 20-minute period.”
The victim had been his girlfriend for 20 months and had confronted him after finding out he’d had an affair with another woman, court documents say. McRae then immediately became aggressive and angry, punching the victim multiple times.
The court documents also say McRae threw the victim against furniture inside the room and hit her in the head with an iron. The victim said he put his hands around her throat and choked her until she nearly passed out.
The woman tried to leave the room multiple times, but McRae continued to bring her to the bedroom to further assault her.
She told officers she felt she could not leave and that, when they came to the door, McRae told her that he would kill her if she talked to the police.
That is when the woman begged McRae and said she just wanted to go home.
She said she was terrified of retaliation and did not want to be left with him. She also told officers that she believed the assault would have continued and she could have been killed if the police had not arrived.
The woman did want to press charges.
Officers noted “yes” on a portion of court documents that asked, “Was the defendant under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the offense?”
If he is released on a $15,000 bond, he will be required to wear electronic monitoring equipment. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in court in Phoenix on Feb. 13.
McRae played for the Royals from 1990 to 1994.
