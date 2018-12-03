KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former President H.W. Bush is lying in the state at the U.S. Capitol.
The 41st president died late Friday at 94 years old. President Trump has designated Wednesday a national day of mourning.
A funeral will be held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, following a final service in Texas where the late president will be laid to rest at his presidential library.
A Kansas City company is remembering their special connection to 41.
Mr. Bush was also known as a presidential-style icon for his love of socks.
Presidents aren’t known for making fashion statements. But, President H.W. Bush was notorious for wearing colorful socks, sometimes with an important message.
“I’m very thankful for your generosity,” wrote Former President H.W. Bush in a letter to Socks 101.
It’s the cherished thank you letter from the 41st president.
“Good Luck on your latest endeavor. All the best George Bush,” continued Bush.
The letter was addressed to Kelly Yarbrough and his staff at Socks 101.
The Kansas City area startup, designs and sells a variety of socks for both men and women.
In five years, more than 2-million pairs have been sold.
KCTV5 went to their warehouse, three years ago, after they mailed a pair of Johnny Football socks to former President George H.W. Bush.
Mr. Bush had a known affinity for fancy footwear.
He wore socks decorated with colorful books at a private funeral for his late wife Barbara Bush, as a nod to the former first lady’s commitment to literacy.
The Bush’s family spokesperson says the late president will be laid to rest in military socks, in memory of his time as a naval aviator.
A special connection they’ll forever remember.
