OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) --- A former Oak Grove High School teacher is accused of stalking and sending sex videos to students.
Ethan Grumke, 27, has been charged with first-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material and attempt to commit the offense of sexual contact with a student, or second-degree stalking.
Grumke admitted to school officials that he did send videos to students, including a juvenile.
Police later substantiated the allegations by interviewing students and their family members.
He taught math and coached football and track at Oak Grove.
He no longer works at Oak Grove High School and he was taken into custody while in Colorado.
The Oak Grove School District issued this statement:
“Upon receiving this information, the district immediately launched an investigation, contacted local law enforcement and removed the staff member from any contact with students.
“Prior to employment, all Oak Grove employees must complete, and successfully pass, a background check and proper work history investigations.”
