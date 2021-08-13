A former Oak Grove High School teacher is accused of stalking and sending sex videos to students.

OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) --- A former Oak Grove High School teacher is accused of stalking and sending sex videos to students.

Ethan Grumke, 27, has been charged with first-degree stalking, two counts of furnishing pornographic material and attempt to commit the offense of sexual contact with a student, or second-degree stalking.

The charges say he taught at the high school at the time when they allege this all happened. The school district wouldn’t say for how long.
 
The charges allege Grumke sent the student two videos of himself having sex with a woman, then a month later asked the student for sex, and in subsequent months, kept adding her to his social media accounts without her permission, exposing her to nude photos of him.

Grumke admitted to school officials that he did send videos to students, including a juvenile.

Police later substantiated the allegations by interviewing students and their family members.

He taught math and coached football and track at Oak Grove.

He no longer works at Oak Grove High School and he was taken into custody while in Colorado. 

The Oak Grove School District issued this statement: 

“Upon receiving this information, the district immediately launched an investigation, contacted local law enforcement and removed the staff member from any contact with students.

“Prior to employment, all Oak Grove employees must complete, and successfully pass, a background check and proper work history investigations.”

