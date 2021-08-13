OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- Parents in Oak Grove say it’s about time something was done with a now-former teacher and coach accused of sending sex videos to several students.
27-year-old Ethan Grumke was charged and arrested Friday on charges of stalking, furnishing pornography to a minor and attempting to have sexual contact with a student.
Charging documents indicate the criminal behavior began in December and continued at least through April. They cite multiple victims, all female students, one of whom was a minor.
Mention Grumke’s name in the town of 8,000 and you’ll hear there’s been talk for months. But it was until May that police got involved.
“I understand as a student sometimes it’s hard to come forward about that kind of thing,” said the mother a female student who graduated in the spring and was not one of the victims.
The charges against Grumke accuse him of sending two videos of him and a woman he knows having sex. They also allege he asked a student to have sex with him and stalked a student on social media.
The principal and superintendent told police Grumke admitted to sending one sex video to students but denied the rest of the accusations.
He then left the school and the town for Colorado, the documents say, to pursue a teaching job there. That’s where he was arrested Friday.
The school district sent a statement saying, in part, “Upon receiving this information, the district immediately launched an investigation, contacted local law enforcement and removed the staff member from any contact with students.”
“I’m glad that he’s behind bars for those family members if it gives them peace,” said the mother.
She said she has no doubt it happens more than anyone knows, and that’s a reminder to parents to be nosy.
“You need to go through your kids’ phones, even if you trust them,” she said. “I mean, they have the apps now that delete themselves but there’s still ways to get in Google manager and check your kids’ phones. But there’s also still ways for them to get in and delete it.”
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education records show Grumke taught math at Oak Grove High School from 2018-2021 and before that taught high school math for a year in Raytown.
Oak Grove Police want to hear from anyone who has more information, including anyone else who may have encountered troubling behavior.
Four of the five criminal counts filed against Grumke are high-level misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year in jail. The other is a low-level felony with a maximum sentence of four years.
The full statement from the Oak Grove School District is below:
8-13-2021
Press Release for Oak Grove R-VI School District
In response to warrants issued for the arrest of a former staff member from the 2020-2021 school year.
Oak Grove School District believes student safety is of the utmost importance. Allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously, investigated thoroughly, and include law enforcement and child safety agencies when necessary. Upon receiving this information, the district immediately launched an investigation, contacted local law enforcement and removed the staff member from any contact with students.
Prior to employment, all Oak Grove employees must complete, and successfully pass, a background check and proper work history investigations.
Oak Grove School District would like to thank the Oak Grove Police Department, Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division and the Missouri State Teachers Association for their leadership, cooperation and communication during this difficult situation.
To our knowledge, no other students have been harmed by these actions. The district would like to ask any students, staff or community members with any information related to this issue please contact Oak Grove School District or Oak Grove Police Department as soon as possible.
Due to personnel issues, student safety and privacy concerns, further comment from the district would not be appropriate at this time.
Oak Grove R-VI School District.
