LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Jayhawks nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Jayhawk fans and others rooting for the upset will point to a 4th-and-1 call that went against KU's way.
Up 28-23, the Sooners went for it from their own 46-yard line. Running back Kennedy Brooks was hit for a two-yard loss, but quarterback Caleb Williams pulled the ball away from him and gained five yards to pick up the first down.
A look at the play:
The rookie playing like a vet. @CALEBcsw | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/FTlMa7Wo9h— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 23, 2021
Terry McAulay, a former NFL ref who now works for NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, said the play should have been declared dead.
"The runner was held and driven back at least 2 yds prior to losing control of the ball," he tweeted. "It should have been declared dead and short of the line to gain. That is not reviewable. The next issue is whether this is a hand-off or a fumble?"
“Fumble” and “handing the ball” are defined below. While not entirely clear, the rule seems to infer that handing is an intentional act by a player in possession. If so, that would make this a 4th down fumble which could not be advanced as the ball was taken away, not handed. pic.twitter.com/EqmDc42V1Z— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) October 23, 2021
In a statement after the game, the Big 12 said the right call was made.
KU was trailing and would have needed to score a touchdown to win, but had the stop been awarded, the Jayhawks only would have needed 45 yards to take the lead.
