Junior Siavii

Seattle Seahawks Junior Siavii on the field before the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A former Kansas City Chiefs player died Thursday at the federal prison in Leavenworth.

Junior Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Siavii was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead by staff there.

Officials say no staff or inmates were in danger at any time during the situation. Siavii was in prison after being indicted on firearms charges.

He played for the Chiefs two seasons, being released in 2006.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.