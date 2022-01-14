KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A former Kansas City Chiefs player died Thursday at the federal prison in Leavenworth.
Junior Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Siavii was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead by staff there.
Officials say no staff or inmates were in danger at any time during the situation. Siavii was in prison after being indicted on firearms charges.
He played for the Chiefs two seasons, being released in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.