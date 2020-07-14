Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KCTV/KMOV) -- Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.

The shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Grand and Lindell. Over 20 gunshots were fired.

The spokesperson said Greitens was on the scene with a friend and they both rendered first aid to the victims.

Sources tell KCTV5 News Greitens was leaving a studio following an appearance on Fox News.

Authorities say both victims died from their injuries. 

