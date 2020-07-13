ST. LOUIS, MO. (KCTV) --- Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and a friend helped two victims of a shooting Monday evening in the St. Louis area.
Greitens and a friend administered life-saving measures for two victims of a shooting in the area of N. Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard.
Sources tell KCTV5 News Greitens was leaving a studio following an appearance on Fox News.
Over 20 gun shots were fired.
Greitens and his friend were the first on scene and began rendering aid.
