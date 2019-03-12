KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A former Lee’s Summit police officer who led officers on a 100-mile-per-hour vehicle pursuit pleaded guilty in federal court to armed bank robbery.
Richard W. Hagerty, 35, of Independence, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Hagerty was a police officer with the Lee’s Summit Police Department from 2007 to 2016.
Hagerty entered Central Bank of the Midwest, located at 1305 N.W. Arborwalk Blvd. in Lee’s Summit, on Aug. 28, 2018.
Hagerty, wearing a camouflage balaclava-style mask that covered part of his face and black gloves, pointed a Glock .40-caliber pistol at a customer and yelled, “Everybody get down on the floor, this is a robbery.” He demanded cash from two tellers, pointing the handgun at them while he was demanding money.
He stole about $7,000 then fled from the bank on foot.
A Lee’s Summit police officer located Hagerty driving a dark gray Mazda on Hook Road and 139th Street shortly after the robbery. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, Hagerty accelerated and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The chase stretched from Lee’s Summit to Grandview.
After the vehicle was finally stopped, Hagerty exited through the driver's side door of the vehicle with his hands raised above his head. The officer immediately recognized Hagerty, who was arrested.
Inside the vehicle, officers saw a large amount of cash on the driver’s seat and the front driver’s and passenger’s floorboard. They also recovered the Glock handgun from the vehicle.
Under federal statutes, Hagerty is subject to a sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison without parole.
