DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced that Christina L. Towell, 38, has been sentenced for her part in the Nov. 2017 homicide of Joel Wales.
The court sentenced Towell to life in prison without the possibility of parole until she has served a minimum of 25 years in prison. If paroled, she would be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years and would have lifetime, post-release supervision.
The sentencing followed Towell’s March 21 guilty plea to felony first degree murder.
Today’s hearing was nearly a month after co-defendant Tria Evans, 39, was also sentenced to life in prison for murdering Wales. The court sentenced Evans, following her conviction by a jury earlier this year, to the “Hard 50” sentence. Evans must serve a minimum of 50 years without the possibility of parole. If paroled, she would also be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years and would have lifetime, post-release supervision.
The investigation into the murder of Wales began on Nov. 3, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when officers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire in the 1100 block of E. 1200 Road in Lawrence. The person who called 911 said she heard an altercation and a woman yelling.
The Wakarusa Fire Department extinguished the fire and found Wale’ body. Dr. Erik Mitchell performed an autopsy and determined the victim had been shot six times and died because of those injuries. An absence of soot in Wales’ lungs indicated he died prior to the house fire.
Law enforcement was already aware of issues between Towell’s co-defendant and Wales. Evans and Wales had multiple child custody plan disagreements, which resulted in law enforcement being called. Wales had told law enforcement about his fear that Evans would kill him.
The investigation revealed that Towell used her car to drive Evans to and from the scene of the murder. Investigators also discovered that Towell was involved in the planning and in the commission of the homicide.
