KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — A former bank teller in Leavenworth has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $125,000.
Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Charles Lee Staples pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement by a bank employee.
He was a bank teller at Mutual Savings Association in Leavenworth. An audit revealed that Staples took the money from his teller drawer. He entered false entries in bank reports to cover his crimes.
As part of his plea, Staples agreed to pay back the full amount of the theft.
He will be sentenced April 22. Both parties agreed to recommend a sentence of three years on supervised release.
