LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A former Lawrence resident has been sentenced after being found guilty of rape.
Albert N. Wilson, 23, was sentenced on Wednesday to 147 months in prison for “rape by force or fear,” according to the Douglas County District Attorney.
As part of his sentence, he will be under lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime sex offender registration.
On Sept. 15, 2016, police were assigned to investigate a rape that happened at a house in Lawrence on Sept. 11, 2016.
The victim told police she met the suspect while she was at the Jayhawk Café with her cousin.
Wilson separated the victim from her cousin at the bar, then led her to his house and raped her.
The victim repeatedly told him “no” and that she was “too drunk,” according to the authorities.
