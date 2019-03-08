OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man who lists himself as a former employee at the Lakemary Center has been charged with aggravated sexual battery of a person with a mental deficiency.
Casey McGregor, 49, remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. His first appearance has not yet been set.
The criminal complaint outlining his charge states the crime happened between January and July of 2018. McGregor lists on Facebook that he stopped working at the Lakemary Center in July.
The Lakemary Center is a facility with locations in Paola and Olathe that specializes in helping children and adults with developmental disabilities. The crime happened in Olathe, the criminal complaint states.
Lakemary Center personnel are listed on the complaint's witness list.
Charging documents state McGregor unlawfully and sexually touched a victim 16 years of age or older who did not consent to the contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.