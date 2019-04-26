TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- An investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) has led to criminal charges in Shawnee County against a former Topeka Correctional Facility dental instructor for inappropriate conduct involving female inmates.
Tomas Co, who is being returned from Oklahoma to Shawnee County today, was charged by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office with seven counts of unlawful sexual relations.
He was released from employment at the Topeka Correctional Facility in Dec. 2018.
A KDOC employee since 2013, Co was responsible for the inmate training and employment program designed to teach inmates to make dental prosthetics. He had supervised up to 16 inmates assigned to the program.
Following the department’s investigation, a report was forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.
“We will cooperate fully with the prosecution of this case,” said Corrections Secretary Roger Werholtz.
Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only correctional facility for women, has a population of 955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.