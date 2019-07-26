JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A now-former Kansas City police officer has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in October of last year outside the Truman Sports Complex prior to a Chiefs game.
Terrell E. Watkins, 34, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, and misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving.
According to court records that were filed on Friday, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. and a few hours before the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to play a Sunday night NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watkins, who was then a KCPD officer, was driving a blue police van when he hit the back of a red Mitsubishi Lancer that was caught up in traffic at the Stadium Drive exit off of I-435.
The person driving the Mitsubishi, 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were injured.
Watkins was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that the van was seen moving at a high rate of speed while going north on I-435, just north of Bannister Road. Data from the van's airbag control module showed the van was going 76 mph less than a second before the crash happened.
Records show that Watkins was employed off-duty as security for the Chiefs and was due to report at 4 p.m. that day.
Watkins’ phone records revealed his phone was actively in use in the moments just before he reported the crash to police dispatch.
"We mourn with the family and the community for the loss of our teenage victim and his promising future, cut short," said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Watkins is no longer employed by the Kansas City Police Department. The department issued the following statement on Friday afternoon:
"The charges filed today against a former Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer represent a painstakingly thorough investigation into the tragic crash last October that took the life of a 17-year-old young man and injured his family members.
The former officer was off duty at the time of the crash. He resigned from the Department on June 20, 2019, after approximately seven years of service. Since the time of the crash, he had been on an administrative assignment until his resignation.
The KCPD Accident Investigation Unit investigated the crash with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
We do not have a mug shot for release, Jackson county should be contacted to obtain that if one exist.
There is nothing further at this time."
