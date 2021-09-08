KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A former KCK volleyball coach turned himself in today on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Levinson "Levi" J Gibson, 27, is charged with soliciting nude photos from a juvenile female player after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.
In July 2020, the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a report alleging Gibson solicited nudes from a player. Authorities later executed a search warrant at Dynasty Volleyball Academy where Gibson worked.
Shortly after, Gibson resigned his coaching position.
An arrest warrant was issued for Gibson last month for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana and turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators do not currently have evidence that any additional victimization occurred.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or to submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.
