JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Former KC Wizards soccer player arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery.
Former Kansas City Wizards and Olathe East High School graduate, Scott Vermillion, was arrested early Tuesday evening in Olathe and charged with aggravated domestic battery.
He is still in the Johnson County Jail with a $5,000 bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for December 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.