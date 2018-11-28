Former KC Wizards player charged

Scott Vermillion was arrested and charged early Tuesday evening with aggravated domestic battery.  

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Former KC Wizards soccer player arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Former Kansas City Wizards and Olathe East High School graduate, Scott Vermillion, was arrested early Tuesday evening in Olathe and charged with aggravated domestic battery.

He is still in the Johnson County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 6th.

