Former Kansas detention officer arrested for unlawful sexual relations

RUSSELL COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a former detention officer for having sex with inmates.
Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Frank Alexander, 42, of Russell, Kansas was arrested for two counts of unlawful sexual relations.
On October 24, the Russell County Sheriff requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations that were made against Alexander for reportedly having sex with inmates.
Alexander was then fired on November 8.
On November 30, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation presented the findings to the County Attorney.
Alexander’s first court appearance was Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.