KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) - A former Kansas City paramedic has admitted to stealing fentanyl and morphine from ambulances.
Michael Fostich, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to illegally obtaining a controlled substance.
While working for the Kansas City Fire Department, Fostich had access to fentanyl and morphine locked in safes in city ambulances.
In his guilty plea, Fostich admitted he stole fentanyl and morphine for his own use.
The Kansas City Star reported that Fostich would replace the drugs with another substance before returning them to storage in the ambulances.
In 2016, Fostich reported that he administered or disposed of 806 vials of fentanyl and 636 doses of morphine.
That was 39 percent of the fentanyl and 63 percent of the morphine used by the entire fire department that year.
