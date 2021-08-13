INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A former Independence Police Department sergeant has died of the coronavirus, the department announced on Friday.
Sgt. John Bullard, who served for 46 years with the Independence Police Department, died on Aug. 11.
During his time serving the Independence community, Bullard worked as a dispatcher, police officer, K-9 Sergeant and Detective Sergeant.
He had retired from the department.
The visitation and funeral will be held next week in Independence.
