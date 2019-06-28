INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- First, he was fired. Now, he's reportedly facing charges.
Former Independence Community College football coach Jason Brown is accused of posing as a lawyer from Johnnie Cochran's law firm.
Parsonssun.com says he sent fake "cease and desist" letters to two newspapers who turned them over to sheriff's deputies.
Brown was fired after telling a player from Germany, "I am your new Hitler".
The team was featured on the Netflix series "Last Chance U."
Through Twitter, KCTV5 News asked Brown if he had a comment about these charges. He said, "No, just hearing about it myself."
