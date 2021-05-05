Orioles Mariners Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

GARDNER, KS. (KCTV) --- Former Gardner-Edgerton High School pitcher John Means threw a no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon for the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore defeated Seattle 6-0.

Means is a native of Olathe, KS. and he entered the game with a 3-0 record and 1.70 ERA.

This is his fourth season in the majors.

He made an appearance on the All-Star Team in 2019. He wrapped up that season with a 12-11 record. 

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

