GARDNER, KS. (KCTV) --- Former Gardner-Edgerton High School pitcher John Means threw a no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon for the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore defeated Seattle 6-0.
Means is a native of Olathe, KS. and he entered the game with a 3-0 record and 1.70 ERA.
This is his fourth season in the majors.
He made an appearance on the All-Star Team in 2019. He wrapped up that season with a 12-11 record.
