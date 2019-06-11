Aldon Smith Arrest Football

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Oakland Raiders' Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland , Calif. The former Raiders player turned himself into police on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and three related misdemeanors. 

 (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested in Mission overnight in a DUI case, according to the Mission Police Department.

Police said the arrest happened around midnight after Smith was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released to a friend at the police station following his arrest, they said.

Smith was a star football player for Raytown High School and went to college at the University of Missouri.

