MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested in Mission overnight in a DUI case, according to the Mission Police Department.
Police said the arrest happened around midnight after Smith was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released to a friend at the police station following his arrest, they said.
Smith was a star football player for Raytown High School and went to college at the University of Missouri.
Stay with KCTV5 for more on this developing story.
