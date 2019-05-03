JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A former comedian has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for murdering a 28-year-old man.
Michael Collins Smith had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.
On Saturday, he was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison.
Smith was charged in connection with a shooting in Overland Park that left a 28-year-old dead.
The shooting happened at W. 106th Street and Conser in Overland Park around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2017.
When the authorities arrived, they found Anthony L. Shuster dead in his apartment.
A woman was shot at as well and was grazed by the bullet that went through her shirt, but not her arm.
Smith did turn himself in to the authorities.
Smith was a local comedian who went by the name of Mike Smith and worked as a barber. He has appeared on local television stations before, performed at local events and appeared on BET.
He had been released from the Kansas Department of Corrections in 2006 after being convicted in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened in Wyandotte County in 1989, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm in Sedgwick County in 1992.
