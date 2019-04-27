KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The old Coach’s building at 103rd and Wornall caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. and was considered to be under control by about 3:30 p.m.
A witness had pulled up at a gas station in the area “and saw black smoke coming out from the strip mall where Coach's used to be.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
You may recall that Coach's and all the other businesses in the strip mall had to move after it flooded in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.