Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas hoping to shine at wide receiver 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (13) catches a pass during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in St. Joseph, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas is the second player to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas opted out on Monday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

He joins Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who chose to opt on Friday evening.

