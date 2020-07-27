KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas is the second player to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thomas opted out on Monday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
He joins Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who chose to opt on Friday evening.
