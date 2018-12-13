KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Before Thursday night's game against the Chargers, legendary Chiefs Tight End Tony Gonzalez will be added to the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium.
"Tony G" ranks 6th in all-time receiving yards for the entire NFL.
He is also second in career receptions.
Gonzalez retired back in 2013.
He now works as an NFL commentator.
