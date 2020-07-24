KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) ---- Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared by surgeons to return to football, ESPN reports.
Smith, who started for the Washington Football Team in 2018, suffered injuries to his tibia and fibula - injuries that nearly cost him his leg and possibly his life.
He missed the entire 2019 season and a documentary by ESPN covered his recovery.
"Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place," Smith told ESPN in an interview that was published this week. "I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities."
Current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited Smith in helping him grow into the role of starting quarterback.
The Washington Football Team's team still needs to clear him in order to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.