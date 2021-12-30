KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is finalist for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Allen played for the Chiefs for four years before being traded to the Vikings at the end of the 2007 season.
He had 43 sacks in those four seasons for the Chiefs and added 85.5 sacks during his time with the Vikings.
Following short stints with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, he wrapped up his career with 136 career sacks.
