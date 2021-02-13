WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted for the second time.
Enough senators cast 'not guilty' votes to acquit Trump of impeachment charge and incitement of insurrection.
The final vote was 57-43.
