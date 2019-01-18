School bus generic
Storyblocks

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District issued a safety alert Friday after the district said a Tiffany Ridge Elementary student was approached by a stranger after getting off a bus Thursday.

The district said a light-skinned Hispanic male asked the student, “Where is your mom? We will take you to get her. Get in our car.”

The vehicle was described by authorities as only a small, red car.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating and increasing patrols in the area, the district said.

It's the second instance of a stranger danger episode in the district this week. 

The district warned parents on Wednesday about an incident after police took a report of a man watching kids at a bus stop in the area of Wayland Avenue and NW 87th Street. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.