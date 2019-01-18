KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District issued a safety alert Friday after the district said a Tiffany Ridge Elementary student was approached by a stranger after getting off a bus Thursday.
The district said a light-skinned Hispanic male asked the student, “Where is your mom? We will take you to get her. Get in our car.”
The vehicle was described by authorities as only a small, red car.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating and increasing patrols in the area, the district said.
It's the second instance of a stranger danger episode in the district this week.
The district warned parents on Wednesday about an incident after police took a report of a man watching kids at a bus stop in the area of Wayland Avenue and NW 87th Street.
