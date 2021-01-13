WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached a second time on Wednesday.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach the president exactly one week following a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Unlike the previous impeachment vote, this one was bipartisan, as 10 Republicans voted with the Democrats to impeach him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.