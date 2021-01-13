New York City moves to end contracts with the Trump Organization

New York City terminates its contracts with the Trump Organization. Pictured here, President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas, on January 12.

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached a second time on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach the president exactly one week following a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Unlike the previous impeachment vote, this one was bipartisan, as 10 Republicans voted with the Democrats to impeach him.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.