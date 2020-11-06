KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The United States, for the third straight day, has reached a record number of daily coronavirus cases.
According to The COVID Tracking Project , the United States reported 125,552 new cases along with over 1.5 million tests.
The over positivity rate was around 8 percent on Friday.
The State of Kansas has added 5,418 cases since Wednesday, while Missouri added 3,931 cases on Friday.
Missouri reached 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began. Kansas will likely hit 100,000 in its next report on Monday.
