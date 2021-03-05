KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- For the first time since mid-July, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the State of Kansas.
The state reported 752 new cases on Friday, but no new deaths were reported.
About 15 percent of the state's population has received at least one vaccination shot.
Kansas releases reports three days a week.
