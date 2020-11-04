JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV5) --- Most of the Kansas election results were pretty ho-hum compared to recent history.
Kansas elected U.S. House Rep. Roger Marshall to the U.S. Senate, meaning the drought continues for the Democratic Party in having a member serve in the Senate.
Kansas also continued its trend of voting for the Republican Party's nominee for president, as President Donald Trump prevailed to win the state's electoral votes.
However, there was one very notable result out of the ordinary: the Democratic Party's nominee prevailed in Johnson County, KS.
Former Vice President Joe Biden won Johnson County, becoming the first Democrat to win the county since Woodrow Wilson in 1916.
With 100 percent precincts reporting, Biden won 176,030 votes and Trump won 149,796 votes. Percentage wise, it was 52.9 percent to 45.02 percent.
Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen won just over two percent.
