LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- For the first time since the end of the last decade, there was an official sellout at a Kansas Jayhawks home football game.
Saturday's game between the Jayhawks and in-state rival Kansas State was deemed a sellout.
It's the first time Memorial Stadium in Lawrence has sold out since Nov. 14, 2009 -- a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Wildcats are currently on a 10-game winning streak against the Jayhawks.
