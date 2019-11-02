Kansas Miles Football

Les Miles, left, is introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- For the first time since the end of the last decade, there was an official sellout at a Kansas Jayhawks home football game.

Saturday's game between the Jayhawks and in-state rival Kansas State was deemed a sellout.

It's the first time Memorial Stadium in Lawrence has sold out since Nov. 14, 2009 -- a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats are currently on a 10-game winning streak against the Jayhawks. 

