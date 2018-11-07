KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Animal control workers who were called to an east Kansas City home encountered Catfish, a 7-foot alligator that its owner said is as "gentle as a kitten."
Eventually, a specialist was called to remove the 200-pound alligator. Three pythons and a rabbit also were taken from the home.
The tenant, 35-year-old Sean Casey, said he owned the alligator for four years and called him "a big cuddly lizard."
“I could call him and say, 'Here kitty, kitty, kitty.,' and he’ll come right to me. He’s like a dog," Casey said.
He says all this came about because of some family issues, now the property owner, wants him and his pets gone.
“Unfortunately, she got to where she can’t take care of herself anymore so she had to go to a home and that’s when all this started and it’s a shame there’s a lot of fight that’s gone into it. I’ve tried to fight for the family home," Casey said.
He says he got the alligator about four years ago.
John Baccala, spokesman for the city's Neighborhood and Housing Services department, says Kansas City does not allow homeowners to have alligators.
None of the four workers who removed the alligator was injured.
Catfish will be housed at the Monkey Island Rescue and Sanctuary in Greenwood for now. The pythons and rabbit were taken to an animal shelter.
The rescue group says all the animals were well taken care of. The 150-pound alligator was in a homemade pool when they found.
“A lot of times these alligators compared to crocodiles can be very tame," said Dana Savorelli with Monkey Island Rescue.
The rescue group says this is the third time they’ve taken in large alligators in the last couple months.
But, Casey doesn’t plan to let go of his pet that easy.
“I don’t know what the procedure is to get him back, but I’ll fight, i’ll fight to get him back," Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.