KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Three years after the Indian Springs Mall was demolished, the site may soon find new purpose as part of a $140 million project.
Scavuzzo's Food Service says it is committed to a four-phase process on the land, including a new distribution center and eventually an office building, retail shops and commercial buildings. Scavuzzo's supplies products to food retailers.
The site on State Avenue just off of I-635 in Kansas City, KS, has been empty since the former mall's demolition, with the city looking for the proper tenant to take over the area. The KCK/Wyandotte County Unified Government's director of economic development says the city finally found the right company to take over.
"Having someone that's locally owned and operated just means that they are more interested in what the community wants and working with the community," said Katherine Carttar. "So we feel really good about hitting all of the different goals that the community has with helping grow a local business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.