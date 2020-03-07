KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- The St. John the Divine bell tower, which caught fire this week in Kansas City, KS., will be coming down this weekend.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County said that the extensive damage caused by the fire created a public safety risk.
"I am saddened by the loss of this religious and cultural treasure in the Argentine community," Unified Government Mayor/CEO David Alvey said. "We had great hopes to make St. John the Divine a center to sustain the heritage of our Mexican-American community. We must now find a new avenue to accomplish that."
A fire on Tuesday caused extensive damage to the 132-year-old church.
The building was recognized as a historic building by the Kansas Historical Society.
The church was sold to the Catholic Diocese in 1937 and has been vacant since 1992.
The Unified Government declared it unfit and gave a demolition order in 2013.
