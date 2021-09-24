KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After a brief hiatus from in-person celebrations, the Plaza Art Fair is back this weekend.
There are more than 200 artists, 18 food venders and 3 live music stages.
“It’s great to bring it back in its traditional format for this milestone year,” said Kasey Vena, Plaza General Manager.
The fair is celebrating its 90th year this weekend. While some Kansa Citians are regulars at the event, first timers are excited to see what the fair has to offer.
“I have no idea. I don’t even know what to expect at this point,” said Rashad McCall. “I’m just here for the fun.”
The fair runs through Sunday.
- Friday, 9/24/21: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 9/25/21: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, 9/26/21: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
