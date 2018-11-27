KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Has your doctor or nurse had a flu shot?

Recently, a picture started circulating online saying employees at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis are terminated if they refuse to be vaccinated. But, the hospital later said while flu shots are a condition of employment, no one has been fired for refusing.

It's up to each hospital to set the rules for its employees, but at the University of Kansas Hospital, flu shots are mandatory for employment and about 99 percent of healthcare workers got one.

There are plenty of Americans who choose not to get a flu shot, but when your job is to work with people who are sick or immuno compromised in some way, it's a different story.

"We take care of very ill, very fragile patients who don't have their immune systems. They may have cancer, they may be on medicines that suppress their immune system. They may have had transplants, so we have to do everything in our power to keep our patients safe," Dr. Tim Williamson said.

Employees getting their flu shots is simply not up for negotiation within The University of Kansas Health System. Refusal to get one is grounds for termination.

"We do make every effort to make it easy for people to get their flu shot. We provide them free of charge. We provide different clinics and opportunities. People get lots of reminders but ultimately at the end of the day it's a condition of employment," Williamson said.

Several healthcare workers in St. Louis protested Tuesday afternoon saying they were told they would be fired from Mercy Hospital if they didn't get their flu shot.

The hospital released a statement saying it did revise it's flu shot policy years ago but said so far no one has been fired for refusing to get it.

Other hospitals in Kansas City have policies are similar to The University of Kansas Health System.

No employees have been fired for refusal to be vaccinated, Mercy says Mercy Hospitals denies that any employees have been fired over their refusal to be vaccinated.

At St. Luke's and Children's Mercy, flu shots are mandatory.

HCA Midwest Health hospitals will not terminate employees for refusal, but those workers are required to wear masks or risk reassignment to other areas of the hospital.

The CDC says nationwide last year about 78 percent of healthcare workers got their shot with most of them being physicians, nurses or pharmacists.

All hospitals make exemptions for people who have legitimate allergy issues with the shot or deeply held religious views.