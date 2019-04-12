LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A man has died following a wreck involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County.
The wreck happened just after 1 p.m. in a construction zone near mile maker 40, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Crews from Odessa Fire and Rescue responding to the scene and extricated the victim who died in the crash.
The other people treated at the scene refused to be transported to hospitals. They had minor injuries.
According to the crash log from the MSHP, the incident happened when a 2015 Volvo Tractor and a 2012 Ford slowed for traffic. When they did, a 2018 Freightliner overtook and hit the back of the Volvo, causing it to hit the back of the Ford.
The person driving the Freightliner, 30-year-old Bryan A. Messenger, was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. He was from Bradenton, Florida.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident, and eastbound I-70 will remained closed east of Johnson Drive in Odessa while the troopers examine the scene.
