LEVASY, MO (KCTV) -- The town of Levasy in eastern Jackson County is completely underwater.
The only way in or out is by boat. The town flooded over the weekend after a pair of levee breaches.
The people who live there said when the water started rushing in, it was moving in so fast, they only had minutes to grab what they needed and to get out.
“Fast. It was moving fast and quick,” said Dustie Oliphant, whose house is flooded. “When I boated up to my house, both houses on both sides of my house are gone."
The town of Levasy is home to fewer than 100 people east of Bucker. It now is estimated that the floodwaters have impacted 4.5 miles -- approximately 2,800 acres.
“Levasy is such a small town but the community is amazing. It’s a great town to live in. We don’t have that town no more. And I doubt we’ll ever have that town again,” Oliphant said.
According to Jackson County Sherriff Darry Forte, there is heavy water damage to property within several yards of Westbound Highway 24.
Business owners are also attempting to assess damage and salvage merchandise.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. says he is working with the sheriff to make sure they have a recovery plan in place when the water recedes, and residents are allowed back in their homes.
People in Levasy had been waiting for the flood for nearly two weeks.
According to Forte, many residents decided to evacuate.
