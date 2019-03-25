RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Almost all of the cities along the Missouri River have crested and now starting to see floodwaters recede, but some communities are still dealing with the effects.
Missouri Highway 9 has been closed off to traffic since late Saturday evening in both directions. Tullison Road at the intersection of Plaza is closed off through Briarcliff.
9 hwy this morning 7am looking towards Briarcliff. Road will be closed for a while. @MoDOT_KC will have to assess for damage.@RiversideMo @RiversideMOPD pic.twitter.com/5uFvEW4pV1— Riverside MO FD (@RiversideMOFD) March 24, 2019
The Missouri River crest is continuing to move downstream. It should move past Waverly by Monday morning, as river levels are expected to drop through the end of the week. Though, flooding could still remain a problem as we head into April.
Officials are saying there is a higher than average potential for moderate to major river flooding throughout Missouri well into the Spring.
In Parkville, there has been some relief as the water-logged city has started to see flood waters recede. But, the city definitely has been seeing their challenges.
Parkville residents are ready for whatever the Missouri River might throw at them.
Just over the weekend, the co-owner of Bentley Guitar shop in Parkville said the water was just inches from entering their store.
“It’s kind of been an up and down emotional ride," Theresa Bentley said.
