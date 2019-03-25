Almost all of the cities along the Missouri River have crested and now starting to see floodwaters recede, but some communities are still dealing with the effects.

RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Almost all of the cities along the Missouri River have crested and now starting to see floodwaters recede, but some communities are still dealing with the effects.

Missouri Highway 9 has been closed off to traffic since late Saturday evening in both directions. Tullison Road at the intersection of Plaza is closed off through Briarcliff.

The Missouri River crest is continuing to move downstream. It should move past Waverly by Monday morning, as river levels are expected to drop through the end of the week. Though, flooding could still remain a problem as we head into April.

Officials are saying there is a higher than average potential for moderate to major river flooding throughout Missouri well into the Spring.

In Parkville, there has been some relief as the water-logged city has started to see flood waters recede. But, the city definitely has been seeing their challenges.

Just over the weekend, the co-owner of Bentley Guitar shop in Parkville said the water was just inches from entering their store.

“It’s kind of been an up and down emotional ride," Theresa Bentley said.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.