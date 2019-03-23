KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City Water failed to meet "enhanced treatment technique standards" for Cryptosporidium, according to an announcement the utility made late on Friday evening.
KC Water said melting snow, rain runoff and high floodwaters led to the treatment issues.
Tests conducted during the week of March 17 indicated changes in the water quality, leading to KC Water reporting the matter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The state does not consider the situation an emergency, but did require KC Water to notify residents of the situation.
Full news release from KC Water:
Melting snow, rain runoff, and high floodwaters have combined to create rare treatment challenges for KC Water. Because of changes in the Missouri River, the source of Kansas City’s drinking water, KC Water failed to meet enhanced treatment technique standards for turbidity during March for the treatment of Cryptosporidium.
In accordance with state regulations the turbidity entering the distribution system must be equal to or less than 0.15 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) in at least 95% of the measurements taken each month. Changes in raw water quality of the Missouri River the week of March 17th caused by flooding have affected the ability of the treatment process to make very fine particles settle out of the water. KC Water reported to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources the failure to meet 0.15 NTU in at least 95% of monthly measurements for the month.
Although the state does not consider this an emergency this mandatory notification is needed to advise customers who a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, or are elderly. These customers may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.
The following is mandatory health effects language from the public notification regulations, 10 CSR 60-8.010. Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
KC Water is adjusting the treatment process every day to offset the changes in the raw water and additional water quality tests are being conducted to monitor changes and ensure that the water is safe.
As the Missouri River returns to normal levels, KC Water expects the treatment problems to be resolved.
KC Water can be reached by calling 311 or (816) 513-1313 24-hours a day for emergencies.
Customers may also contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Kansas City Regional Office 816-251-0700 or Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-526-6925.
