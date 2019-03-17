ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- Water from the Missouri River is already making its way up the stairs at the River Walk in Atchison. People in town are getting ready for flooding.
“It’s not looking good at all. I think it’s gonna (SIC) get us this time and I hate to say that,” Sara Tull, resident, said.
People who live in and around Atchison have dodged major flooding levels for years but now they’ve got a potential problem on their hands.
Volunteers from Buchanan County were like a well-oiled machine, filling sandbags for the Sugar Creek levy district which stretches from Rushville to the Platte County line.
“It’s high right now we only have a few more feet of free board and it’s going to be over topping in some spots,” Ron Hook, Buchanan County Commissioner, said.
The gas station just before you cross into Atchison was lined with sandbags to keep water out, a small out house was already flooded, and water was nearly touching a railroad bridge.
Some people who live in low-lying areas already evacuated.
“They’ve got their stuff out of their house, a lot of them have, you know we’ve gone through this before and it is ugly,” Judy Prohaska, resident, said.
She’s talking about the summer of 2011. The National Weather Service recorded the area’s second highest river crest ever at 31-feet.
“I remember it being up towards the grass and everything so in that respect it hasn’t come up that far and fast,” Tull said.
Farmland and some low-level houses are at the biggest risk of flooding. This time around some say it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll happen.
“Everybody’s got tornadoes or hurricanes, or wildfires and I think ours is water, you know flooding,” Tull said.
The river is expected to reach major flooding stages sometime Tuesday evening. People will be filling sandbags Monday and Tuesday at 59 Highway 45.
