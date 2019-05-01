ADRIAN, MO (KCTV) -- The school year is going to go on a little bit longer than originally planned in Adrian and it’s because one of the roads buses must travel with students was a flooded mess Wednesday morning.
"It has been a weird year, we are on day 13 that we've missed because of inclement weather," Don Lile, who is the Adrian R3 Superintendent, said.
Lile’s is the one tasked with calling off school and there's a lot that goes into it. Much more than just checking around with other districts.
"I usually get up early in the morning. This morning, for example, I got up at four and started driving roads I knew there was going to be some issues with spots where water was over the roads," Lile said.
And there were lots of them.
"It's not an easy call by any means, it's probably one of the hardest decisions you have to make in this position, but it's just the way it goes," Lile said.
Both Adrian and Archie Schools were closed Wednesday. Many of the roads, if not flooded and impassable, were a muddy mess.
In Archie, students can only miss one more day before their school year is extended. Parents said that's fine with them, they just want their kids to stay safe.
"From what I've heard, the roads got bad so school bus routes did what they had do to keep the kids safe," one parent said.
The superintendent said kids in Adrian were originally scheduled to get out of school on May 9. Now, the last day is May 22.
