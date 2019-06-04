LEVASY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has seen a few people Tuesday trying to get back into their homes in Levasy by boat.
It is the only way to get in and out of this town and one family will sleep better Tuesday night knowing the damage to their house wasn’t as bad as it could be.
“It’s just a sad thing because you don’t want anybody to ever go through that ever,” Mike Schmittler, flood victim, said.
And that is why Kimberly Wolf and her husband showed up with their canoe Tuesday. They gave their dear friends a ride out to their house to see what was left.
About 90 minutes later, they were back and the news was good. Schmittler will only need to replace his carpet. He is one of only a handful of houses in the town of 84 built on a berm and it made all the difference.
“I mean it could’ve been worse, some of them are goners for sure I mean a lot of them because we paddled down that way,” Schmittler said.
He’s right, not everyone will be as lucky as he was. There are several houses with at least a foot of water inside, enough to do a lot of damage.
The Buckner United Methodist Church opened its doors over the weekend, hosting the Red Cross around the clock.
The county said it could be weeks before people are finally allowed back in their homes.
