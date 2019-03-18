Flooding forces families to leave homes in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- In Craig Missouri, volunteers and crews have worked to fill sandbags and build a berm off Missouri 111 trying to prevent floodwaters from reaching even more homes.
“Right there is my property it’s about five to six feet under water,” Dustin Lawson, whose property was damaged by flooding, said.
For now, Lawson’s home in Craig, Missouri is safe from floodwaters but one of his properties already flooded.
“If we can keep the water out of town then we beat the water for a change instead of Mother Nature bearing us,” Lawson said.
Near Corning, you could only see the top of a pickup as floodwaters closed highways and roads.
Water rushed over roads near Watson, Missouri and spilled over nearby levees.
Many families listened to warnings and left town. The Atchison County Emergency Management sent out alerts on social media urging evacuations after confirmed breaches and concerns that water could cover A Highway.
“I just came over to check on my mom’s house and my brother’s house. They are staying at a hotel,” Kurt Sloop, who is checking on family member’s homes, said.
Sloop said he knows what it’s like to live near rising water. In 2011, flooding damaged his home.
“You wait and hope to go home. I never was able to. You just start over the best you can,” Sloop explained.
Back in Craig, Lawson is willing to lend a hand because he said the damage already done will impact farmers and families.
“There are hundreds of thousands of acres that are non-farmable for this year. That puts a dent in a lot of people’s pockets,” Lawson said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is closely monitoring flooding.
Earlier Monday they had two boats in the Watson area staged to help rescue anyone if needed.
